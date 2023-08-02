CTP launches awareness campaign on traffic rules  

RAWALPINDI - City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Tuesday launched an awareness campaign to educate the citizens about traffic rules.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said the students of different schools, colleges, universities and other citizens were being educated to follow traffic rules and regulations in real spirit. The students were also being informed about the traffic rules and road safety measures, he said adding, the mobile Education Unit of CTP was arranging special briefing sessions. In this regard, CTP had also displayed banners to guide the road users about traffic rules on important roads of the town, he added.

In order to make the campaign more effective and meaningful traffic wardens and officers had been issued special instructions, he said and informed that the Education Wing of Traffic police had been making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound.

Traffic rules should not be violated as such violation with negligent driving may lead to fatal accidents, he added.