Delegation from Kazakhstan calls on VC University of Karachi

KARACHI - A two-member delegation from Kazakhstan met the Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at the KU VC Secretariat on Tuesday and discussed the opportunities of collaboration with Kazakhstani varsities and the University of Karachi. The Nobel Fest delegation headed by its Founder and Chief Executive Officer Maxat Kurbenov and the deputy head of the organizing committee Dr Serik N. Nugerbekov, informed the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi that the purpose of their visit is to collaborate with different departments and centres of the University of Karachi with Kazakhstani and international universities. During the meeting, Maxat Kurbenov mentioned that the Inclusive Development Foundation of Kazakhstan is a founder and organizer of the Nobel Fest that is jointly with COMSTECH plans to organize Nobel Fest in Islamabad on Nov 29-30, 2023 with the participation of OIC 57 member countries represented by ministers of science and technology. The visitors informed the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi that they could engage various Kazakhstani universities with the University of Karachi and both faculty members and students of the KU could exchange information, research, and innovative ideas with their counterparts.