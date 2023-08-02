Distt admin to rehabilitate infrastructure by removing encroachments

MULTAN - District administration de­cided to rehabilitate and improve infrastructure by adopting a zero tolerance policy against encroachers across the district. This was decided in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omar Jehangir here on Tuesday. The DC directed of­ficers to clear Nishtar Road, Gardezi Market, Mumtaz­abad and Old Shujabad Road. The joint teams are composed of officials of Mul­tan Development Authority, Municipal Corporation and District Council. Encroach­ments, both permanent and temporary will be removed. Similarly, the roads should be marked with red colour so that no one could violate again. He urged traders to extend maximum coopera­tion in order to make the an­ti-encroachment campaign successful.