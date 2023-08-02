ECP defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday once again postponed the indictment of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman.

The ECP’s four-member bench, headed by Sindh Member Nisar Durrani, announced the decision after the PTI lawyer pleaded for adjournment of the case till September due to the court holidays. The lawyer argued that he could get the record of only one case.

“Do you want to a get a new date for the case?” Durrani questioned. At which, the PTI lawyer said law had to be followed in contempt case.

The ECP officer said: “We have an authority to take action under Section 10” and asked if the PTI chief will appear before the commission during next hearing.

“There are chances,” the PTI lawyer replied. Later, the ECP member said charges would be framed against the former prime minister in the contempt case on August 22 and adjourned the hearing.

This is the second time that indictment of the PTI chief was deferred as earlier on July 25, the ECP had put off the process till August 2.

Last year, the ECP had initiated contempt proceedings against the PTI chief, party leader Asad Umar and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry for allegedly using ‘intemperate’ language against the CEC and the electoral watchdog.

The three had challenged the ECP notices and contempt proceedings in various high courts. In January, the Supreme Court allowed the ECP to continue proceedings against PTI chief, Chaudhry and Umar.