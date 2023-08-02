Wednesday, August 02, 2023
ECP kicks off in-service training for officers in Lahore

Our Staff Reporter
August 02, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) started its In-Service Training Program on Tuesday at the Civil Services Academy, Walton Campus, Lahore. Running until Au­gust 11, 2023, the training aims to equip 27 newly ap­pointed ECP officers with ad­vanced skills and knowledge essential for the efficient ex­ecution of their duties. 

Throughout the program, officers will undergo com­prehensive training cover­ing multiple facets of elec­tion management, electoral laws, voter registration pro­cedures, and electoral tech­nology. The emphasis on teamwork, communication, and leadership skills aims to boost their effectiveness in ensuring free, fair, and trans­parent electoral processes. 

The Civil Services Acad­emy’s renowned expertise and state-of-the-art facilities make it the perfect partner for this initiative. The ECP is steadfast in its commitment to enhancing its officers’ ca­pabilities and fostering pub­lic trust in the electoral sys­tem, thereby strengthening the foundations of democ­racy in Pakistan.

Our Staff Reporter

