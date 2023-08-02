On the first day of a week-long anti-polio campaign, armed men attacked two policemen who were escorting the polio vaccination team in Quetta’s Nawa Killi area. Fortunately, no deaths or injuries were reported but this incident comes in a long line of offences committed either against polio teams themselves, or security personnel. Violence perpetuated by militant groups is a key issue that the government must deal with if the objective is to launch effective campaigns that will bring us closer to eradicating polio.

According to a new report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Pakistan reported one polio case in 2023 which reversed all progress we made towards being declared polio-free. To ensure that we exit the list of four countries where the crippling disease is still prevalent, the government launched an anti-polio campaign for Balochistan and KP which are considered to be the hotspots. The aim is to inoculate 2.6 million children under the age of five by forming 11,539 teams of health workers. Having the team witness and suffer through an attack on the first day of the campaign has definitely had an impact and frightened the authorities and workers alike. In response, the campaign in Nawa Killi and surrounding regions has been suspended as a result.

Here is where the problem lies; frequent and violence attacks against polio workers by militants who believe the vaccination campaign to be Western propaganda works to the detriment of society as whole. After witnessing the depravity caused by the disease and careful awareness initiatives, the government was able to counter the public’s doubts about polio vaccinations as a whole. While gradual progress is being made, the frequency of such violent attacks threatens to reverse it entirely. Very evidently so, the government must come up with a comprehensive plan of action on how to offer protection against militancy and determine what security barriers can be implemented on a national level.

Obviously, part of it is concerned with a larger policy for tackling rising terrorism and having a strict border policy with Afghanistan which reports a higher number of cases in the region. Eradicating polio has been a milestone we have been working towards tirelessly; we must ensure that we cross the finish line this time around.