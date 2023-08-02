Wednesday, August 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud dead aged 25  

News Desk
August 02, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

CALIFORNIA - Angus Cloud, who starred on HBO’s hit series Euphoria, has died aged 25. Cloud, who played drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on the teen drama, died on Monday at his family home in Oakland, California, said a publicist. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” said the Cloud family. Cloud attended his father’s funeral in Ireland last week and, according to his family, “intensely struggled with this loss”. There was some comfort in knowing he was now “reunited with his dad, who was his best friend”, they said in a statement. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” it said.  “We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone.”

Two weeks ago, Cloud posted a photo of his father on Instagram and wrote: “miss u breh.” His cause of death has not been confirmed.

Delegation of under training officers and faculty members visit Safe City

Cloud had minor acting credits in two films, North Hollywood and The Line. He had also appeared in music videos for artists including Becky G, Karol G and Juice WRLD. But his career really took off after he won the part of Fez, a high school drug dealer in Euphoria.

The role turned Cloud into a breakout star, according to the Hollywood Reporter, and his character was expanded in the second season.

In an interview with Variety last year, Cloud said he was bothered by fan comparisons to his on-screen character.

“It’s not that simple,” he said. “I brought a lot to the character.”

As a teenager, he suffered a traumatic brain injury, which is partially responsible for his slow-paced voice on the show.

 

 

Rule of law, investment-friendly regulations termed key for economic revival

 

 

Tags:

News Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1690866746.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023