Fuel Price Hike

The recent announcement of a staggering Rs19 increase in petrol and diesel prices by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has once again highlighted the government’s chronic inability to handle economic challenges responsibly. While the minister points fingers at rising international prices, it is evident that the government’s own mismanagement and political expediency have contributed to this situation.

Dar’s attempt to justify the delay in the announcement as a search for ways to reduce the hike is nothing more than a smokescreen. It is crystal clear that the government wanted to avoid passing on the burden to the public so close to the elections, putting their political interests above the nation’s economic stability.

The irony is that this was entirely foreseeable. By creating a dependency on subsidies and artificially controlling fuel prices, the government set unrealistic expectations among the public, leading to a harmful economic situation. Instead of allowing market forces to dictate fuel prices, the government intervened, causing distortions and making the economy vulnerable to global price fluctuations.

The government’s claims of providing relief to the people ring hollow when the reality is that they allowed the economy to suffer under the weight of ill-advised subsidies. They cut diesel prices by Rs 30, but such short-term populist measures only exacerbate the underlying problem, leaving the nation more vulnerable in the long run.

The IMF’s involvement only highlights the extent of the government’s economic mismanagement. Pakistan’s reliance on IMF loans and the subsequent obligations should have been a wake-up call to implement responsible economic policies. Instead, the previous administration’s failure to adhere to the IMF programme has now forced the current government to bear the brunt of their irresponsible decisions.

To break free from this vicious cycle, Pakistan needs leaders who prioritise economic stability over short-term political victories. The government must abandon the dangerous practise of subsidising fuel prices to garner public support. The reliance on subsidies, political expediency, and disregard for economic realities have led to this precarious situation. It is crucial for the government to learn from its mistakes, adopt prudent economic policies, and prioritise the long-term welfare of the nation over short-term political gains.