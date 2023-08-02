GB-EPA installs AWS in Askoli, Urdukas, Concordia

Gilgit - GB-EPA (Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency) in collaboration with KIU (Karakoram International University), UOB (University of Baltistan), and the University of Milan, EvK2CNR successfully installed Automated Weather Stations (AWS) in Askoli, Urdukas and Concordia.

The initiative is part of the project ‘Glaciers and Students,’ implemented by EvK2CNR, executed by UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) and funded by AICS (Italian Agency for Development Cooperation).

Earlier, AWSs have been installed on Passu, Ghulkin, and Shisper glaciers in 2022 under the Glacier and Students Project that is contributing to collection of data to climate research, facilitating initiatives to address climate change challenges.

The AWSs installation on glaciers offers numerous benefits such as enhanced glacial research as it will contribute to comprehensive glacial research, enabling scientists and researchers to study the effects of climate change on glacial retreat, mass balance, and melt rates. It can further be used for early warning systems for glacial hazards, safeguard ing vulnerable communities downstream from potential disasters.

Moreover, the collected AWS data will be made accessible to researchers and policymakers through Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency that will serve as a custodian of AWSs and the data collected. Glacial melt-water contributes significantly to downstream rivers and lakes. AWS data aids in understanding water resource availability and planning for sustainable water management.

The installation of AWS on glaciers is a groundbreaking step toward advancing climate research and enhancing our understanding of glacial environments. The AWS will continuously monitor meteorological data in real-time, providing valuable insights into weather conditions and their impact on glacial dynamics. The inclusion of academia and GB EPA in the project and their role as a custodian of AWSs and the data will make the project a success and sustainable.