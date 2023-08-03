Thursday, August 03, 2023
Gold rate up by Rs800 per tola
August 02, 2023
ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs800 and was sold at Rs223,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs222,200 on the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs686 to Rs191,187 from Rs190,501 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs175,254 from Rs.174,626. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,800 and Rs2,400.54 respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by $1 to $1,951 from $1,950, association reported.

 

