Wednesday, August 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Governor’s 5th IT Course Test held for 30,000 candidates

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 02, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Governor’s 5th IT Course Test was held in two phases for 30,000 candidates late on Tuesday night amid a conducive atmosphere and full-fledged-arrangements.
It was a combined test merging 4th test with 5th test. It comprised two phases of the test- one was held at 6:00pm for 15,000 candidates and other was conducted after 9:00pm for another batch of 15,000 candidates. Hectic security and checking arrangements were made to ensure peaceful atmosphere. There was a great discipline among the candidates and organizers.
The 50,000 successful candidates will get training in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Metaverse, and Web 3.0 courses. Speaking on the occasion, IT expert Ziaullah Khan said that China and India have gto expertise in IT  following which their citizens were earning dollars. Our population has risen to a greater level, hence, we urgently need to get expertise in IT courses of Sindh Governor so that dollars could be earned to tackle rising inflation.
Principal Secretary to Governor Sindh Saif-ur-Rehman said that Sindh governor had taken a great initiative to hold IT tests for five lac candidates out of which 50,000 would be selected and imparted training in IT courses which would help them to earn huge money. He said that Sindh governor had also made arrangements for providing a Rote at Rs2 across Karachi very soon, adding thousands of citizens had also been facilitated to have Iftari at Governor House in Holy Ramadan.

Delegation of under training officers and faculty members visit Safe City

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1690866746.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023