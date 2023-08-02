Governor’s 5th IT Course Test held for 30,000 candidates

KARACHI-Sindh Governor’s 5th IT Course Test was held in two phases for 30,000 candidates late on Tuesday night amid a conducive atmosphere and full-fledged-arrangements.

It was a combined test merging 4th test with 5th test. It comprised two phases of the test- one was held at 6:00pm for 15,000 candidates and other was conducted after 9:00pm for another batch of 15,000 candidates. Hectic security and checking arrangements were made to ensure peaceful atmosphere. There was a great discipline among the candidates and organizers.

The 50,000 successful candidates will get training in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Metaverse, and Web 3.0 courses. Speaking on the occasion, IT expert Ziaullah Khan said that China and India have gto expertise in IT following which their citizens were earning dollars. Our population has risen to a greater level, hence, we urgently need to get expertise in IT courses of Sindh Governor so that dollars could be earned to tackle rising inflation.

Principal Secretary to Governor Sindh Saif-ur-Rehman said that Sindh governor had taken a great initiative to hold IT tests for five lac candidates out of which 50,000 would be selected and imparted training in IT courses which would help them to earn huge money. He said that Sindh governor had also made arrangements for providing a Rote at Rs2 across Karachi very soon, adding thousands of citizens had also been facilitated to have Iftari at Governor House in Holy Ramadan.