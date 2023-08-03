Thursday, August 03, 2023
August 02, 2023
A launching ceremony marked the initiation of a new agricultural project under the Green Pakistan Initiative, a joint effort between the Pakistan army and the government aimed at enhancing agricultural development in the country.

Pakistan faces a severe environmental crisis, including deforestation, land degradation, water scarcity, air pollution, climate change, and loss of biodiversity. With minimal forest cover, the country experiences soil erosion, floods, droughts, landslides, and reduced agricultural productivity. The impact of climate change further threatens food, water, health, and economic security.

Revitalising agriculture is essential for the economy, and farmers need access to modern techniques and equipment for effective crop growth. Fundamental issues include a lack of knowledge about modern farming methods, financial constraints for farmers, and the need for scientific and modern agricultural practises.

To address these challenges, the government can encourage corporate farming and attract both local and foreign investments in agriculture, utilising vast uncultivated land. Additionally, supporting small-scale farmers with loans and assistance can help increase their production and adoption of new farming methods.

To protect farmers from challenges like inflation, expensive inputs, and unpredictable weather changes, the government can encourage investments from large companies, provide loans and support for small farmers, and promote smart agricultural practises with climate-resistant seeds.

The Green Pakistan Initiative is not just a project but a vision, a necessity, and a responsibility. Let us join hands to make it a reality and restore Pakistan’s greenery.

Azeem Hakro,

Islamabad.

