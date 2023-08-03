There is an ongoing health emergency in Punjab due to gross mismanagement by the Pakistan Health Facilities Management Company (PHFMC) that has resulted in the termination of contracts of hundreds of employees and appointment of a ‘controversial’ senior medical officer (BS-18) as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company. These flawed policies have led to the closure of nearly 1,000 primary level health units of Punjab, putting the lives of thousands of poor and deserving patients at risk.

The PHFMC is a private limited company that is running 1,396 rural health centres (RHCs) and the basic health units (BHUs) in 14 districts of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Hafizabad and other areas. According to reports, thousands of medics including anaesthetists, gynaecologists, pathologists, radiologists, pharmacists, charge nurses, technicians, security guards and other employees shut down the health facilities and went on strike to press the government to address their demands. The demands are legitimate, and not too different from what we have observed in other such cases.

The protesting employees are demanding the immediate removal of the CEO, holding him responsible for the problematic policies which caused the wrongful termination of over 800 employees, salary increments, and gross mismanagement, especially when it comes to the procurement of medicines. However, the authorities have responded in characteristic fashion by issuing warning letters and threatening any kind of informal unionization instead of engaging with the workers and addressing their concerns. This is the norm where protesting employees are blamed for creating “hurdles” in the performance of the company, because that is the bottom line and anything else is merely an inconvenience.

The remarks of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Minister Dr Jamal Nasir appeared to distance the government from this controversy. This is shirking of responsibility, because while the PHFMC may be an autonomous institution, the government still has the authority to step in and hold the company accountable as part of this public-private partnership. It is imperative that the appointment of the CEO is investigated as it appears to be a case of an appointment solely influenced by internal politics. This is criminal for a position so influential and all those responsible should be held accountable. The fact that so many employees across multiple levels of the company are so unified in their demands only adds to the legitimacy of their protest, and it is high time that the authorities step in and address this emergency in a transparent fashion.