Healthcare establishments asked to provide rate list

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has issued directives to Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) for provision of a price list of offered services in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to IHRA, the direction was issued to all public and private healthcare establishments on the observation during the inspection of the HCEs and the redressal of the complaints.

It was observed that there are major discrepancies in the initial rates which are communicated to the patients at the time of admission and in final billing, causing mishaps related to the patients, it added. In view of such observations, Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority directed all the HCEs of ICT that the price list of all the services being provided should be duly available at the reception of all HCEs and will be provided to patients and attendants on demand.

The price list should be legible and readable for the attendants of the patients, it added.

Similarly, all the HCEs have been directed to share a copy of tariff list to IHRA within five days.

Meanwhile, health officials on Tuesday said that 18 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country. As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 0.24 percent while one patient was in critical condition.

One death was reported from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 7,358 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

The minister said there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports. He added over 90 percent of the country’s population already got the Covid-19 vaccine.

“An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19,” the minister added.

He said the Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations.

He said that in case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 including BF.7 in the country.