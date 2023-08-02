Wednesday, August 02, 2023
Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country
Web Desk
8:05 AM | August 02, 2023
Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region, north/northeast Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-eight, Karachi and Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit twenty-one, Muzaffarabad twenty-four and Murree seventeen degree centigrade.  

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,  partly cloudy weather with few chances of rain-wind and thundershower during the evening and night time is expected in Srinagar,  Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag,  Shopian and Baramula. 

Temperature recorded this morning:    

Srinagar and Anantnag nineteen degree centigrade, Pulwama, Baramula and Shopian eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five and Leh thirteen degree centigrade.

