Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region, north/northeast Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-eight, Karachi and Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit twenty-one, Muzaffarabad twenty-four and Murree seventeen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with few chances of rain-wind and thundershower during the evening and night time is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Anantnag nineteen degree centigrade, Pulwama, Baramula and Shopian eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five and Leh thirteen degree centigrade.