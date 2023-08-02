ICP Traffic Division issue 38,378 fine tickets to vehicles over hampering traffic flow  

ISLAMABAD - The Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police has issued 34,378 fine tickets to vehicles over hampering traffic flow and overloading, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

It was also directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic at major roads and to take stern action against those creating inconvenience for the road users. He said that, while reviewing the overall performance report about traffic related issues, Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Syed Mustafa Tanveer, directed to depute special squads at Islamabad Expressway, IJP road, Srinagar Highway and other important boulevards of the city to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Following the directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police is taking all possible measures to ensure a safe road environment in the city with maximum convenience to road users. The special enforcement squads have been constituted to ensure the implementation of traffic rules and smooth flow of traffic in rush hours, he added.

Islamabad capital police personnel were directed to ensure traffic discipline in the city and take action against violators without any discrimination. Efforts are underway to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city and cooperation of road users is crucial to overcome the traffic related problems, he maintained.