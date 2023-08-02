IHC to resume hearing of PTI chief’s pleas in Toshakhana case tomorrow

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Thursday (tomorrow) resume hearing in different petitions of Pakistan Teh­rik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana case.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq will conduct hearing of the matter wherein he had already sent the alleged Face­book posts of judge Humayun Dilawar to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to check their “authenticity.” In this mat­ter, Imran filed the petitions challeng­ing admisibility of the Toshakhana case, transfer of case to another judge and challenging the jurisdiction of the trial court. After the last hearing, the bench noted in its written order, “One of the reasons agitated by the petitioner for transfer of the matter to another court is bias of the Presiding Officer hearing the matter and in this behalf, certain posts apparently on his face book account, were presented before the Presiding Of­ficer as well as shown to this Court.”

“This Court was informed that learned trial court, as such, denied the posts. Office is directed to remit the is­sue of the authenticity of the posts to the Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Inves­tigation Agency, Islamabad with the di­rection to submit the report positively before next date of hearing,” directed Justice Aamer. Khan’s counsel Khawa­ja Haris submitted that it is trite law that where question of jurisdiction is raised, same is to be decided first with­out proceeding further as to the merits of the matter; in this behalf, reference was made to a number of judgments.

Justice Aamer said in his order that as noted in the order dated 19.07.2023, this is the second round of litigation on inter alia subject of limitation and authority of person filing complaint on behalf of Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan, as earlier, this Court had decided Crl. Rev. No.75-2023, which was allowed vide order dated 04.07.2023 and the matter was re­ferred to learned trial court for decision afresh. The trial court dismissed the pe­tition of the petitioner vide order dated 08.07.2023, which is the subject matter of the instant Criminal Revision.

The bench mentioned that the Su­preme Court, while deciding Criminal Petition No.757-2023 against order dated 04.07.2023 passed by this Court, observed as follows:- “The matter was ar­gued at some length at first, but in view of recent developments, the learned counsel for the parties have agreed on disposing of the petition in the following terms:

i) That the High Court is to decide Cr.R. No.108 of 2023, along with two other con­nected pending matters, i.e. Cr. R. No.74 and 76 of 2023, which challenge the juris­diction of the trial court. ii) That the ap­plication filed by the petitioner for trans­fer of the case, i.e., T.A. No.662 of 20203, pending in the High Court be also decided by the High Court along with the afore­mentioned criminal revision petitions.”