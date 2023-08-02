Iranian FM visits Pakistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian would be arriving here tomorrow on a two-day official visit. During his visit, he will hold talks with Pakistan leaders on bilateral ties and discuss, rapidly changing geopolitical situation in the region. This would be his first bilateral visit to Pakistan since assuming his office in 2021. He last visited Pakistan to attend the OIC Foreign Ministers Conference in December 2021 in Afghanistan. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian would meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and would deliver a message from Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi. In Islamabad, he would visit the Pakistani Parliament and would meet National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf. He would also hold formal talks with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and meet Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir at the GHQ. Diplomatic sources told this scribe that during talks all aspects of bilateral ties would be reviewed including trade and economy.