Wednesday, August 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Iranian FM visits Pakistan tomorrow

Iranian FM visits Pakistan tomorrow
MATEEN HAIDER
August 02, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   Iranian Foreign Minister Hos­sein Amir-Abdollahian would be arriving here tomorrow on a two-day official visit. During his visit, he will hold talks with Pa­kistan leaders on bilateral ties and discuss, rapidly changing geopolitical situation in the re­gion. This would be his first bi­lateral visit to Pakistan since assuming his office in 2021. He last visited Pakistan to at­tend the OIC Foreign Ministers Conference in December 2021 in Afghanistan. Foreign Min­ister Hossein Amir-Abdollahi­an would meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and would de­liver a message from Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi. In Is­lamabad, he would visit the Pa­kistani Parliament and would meet National Assembly Speak­er Raja Pervez Ashraf. He would also hold formal talks with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and meet Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir at the GHQ. Diplomatic sourc­es told this scribe that during talks all aspects of bilateral ties would be reviewed including trade and economy.

Delegation of under training officers and faculty members visit Safe City

Tags:

MATEEN HAIDER

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1690866746.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023