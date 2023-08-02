Iranian FM visits Pakistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD - Iranian Foreign Minister Hos­sein Amir-Abdollahian would be arriving here tomorrow on a two-day official visit. During his visit, he will hold talks with Pa­kistan leaders on bilateral ties and discuss, rapidly changing geopolitical situation in the re­gion. This would be his first bi­lateral visit to Pakistan since assuming his office in 2021. He last visited Pakistan to at­tend the OIC Foreign Ministers Conference in December 2021 in Afghanistan. Foreign Min­ister Hossein Amir-Abdollahi­an would meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and would de­liver a message from Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi. In Is­lamabad, he would visit the Pa­kistani Parliament and would meet National Assembly Speak­er Raja Pervez Ashraf. He would also hold formal talks with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and meet Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir at the GHQ. Diplomatic sourc­es told this scribe that during talks all aspects of bilateral ties would be reviewed including trade and economy.