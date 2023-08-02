Wednesday, August 02, 2023
JI writes letter to PM over irregularities in census

Web Desk
9:01 PM | August 02, 2023
National

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Karachi chief, wrote a letter to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the irregularities in the census.

The letter stated that Karachi was the largest city in the country and its population was half in the 2017 census adding in various blocks, the population of Karachi was shown to be zero or insignificant while clearly mentioning the mala fide intention of the Sindh government in this while process.

Mr Rehman added the PPP did not want Karachi’s population to be shown accurate highlighting that department of statistics also mentioned that the correct census had not been held in 38,000 high-rise buildings in Karachi.

