‘K4’ will improve water supply system for city, says Mayor

KARACHI-Mayor of Karachi and Chairman Water and Sewerage Corporation Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the Sindh government is taking measures on an emergency basis to improve the water supply and drainage system in the city.

The biggest project regarding the supply of fresh water to Karachi. “K4” is under construction. Insha Allah, the completion of this project will improve the water supply system in the city to a great extent and the problems of the citizens will end, he said this in a statement on Tuesday.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that indiscriminate actions are being taken against illegal hydrants for fair distribution of water in all areas of Karachi, as a result of these actions against water thieves, water supply in the city is improving. He said that monitoring teams of Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation are playing an active role to check and control water theft and we are trying our best to improve the water supply system across the city as soon as possible. It should be built on the right lines soon, Mayor Karachi said that the PPP government is working on various projects to solve the water supply problems in Karachi, the aim of which is to provide water to the city according to its needs.

By continuously monitoring the water supply system, the provincial government is making arrangements in the city so that no one dares to make illegal connections to the main water line in the future and to discourage the hydrant mafia, he said.

He said that the trust that the citizens of Karachi have shown in us will be fulfilled in every way and any complaints of the citizens regarding water supply and drainage will be resolved by taking immediate action. He said that around 550 million gallons of water is insufficient for Karachi, but if its distribution is done in a fair way and the problem can be solved to a large extent. He said that the city is facing water scarcity for which various projects are being implemented while the sewerage system in the city is also being improved so that the roads and streets are safe and sanitation in the city is ensured.

Meanwhile, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has directed that all the fake leases in Truck Stand Maripur should be canceled immediately and the truck stand should be constructed under its master plan.

Encroachments on the truck stand land should be removed immediately so that facilities were made available to truck owners, he said this while presiding over a meeting of various transport organizations here on Tuesday.

Kemari Town Chairman, Humayun Khan, Mayor Karachi Spokesperson for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, Lyari UC Chairman Ghulam Yasin Khan, Land Director Sabahul Islam, Terminal Director Imran Siddiqui and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

The delegations of the organizations that met with Mayor Karachi include United Goods Transporters Alliance Pakistan, Karachi Goods Carrier Association, Transport Goods Association, Sindh Transport Association, Transport Carrier Association, Local Goods Transport Association Port Qasim and Aman Dost Association.

Addressing the meeting, the Mayor Karachi said that everything can be fine if we are all fine, we will do everything possible to get an alternative place for the truck stand because the Truck Owners Association is responsible for the delivery of goods across the country. He said that it is a big role, the goods imported from different countries are delivered to different cities of the country through trucks at Karachi Port.

He said that the biggest problem of the city is non-payment of government taxes, due to which the development works are stalled. He said that truck owners’ association should cooperate to beautify Maripur road so that the road can be kept clean. He said that this road was constructed by him with personal interest and it is his wish that Maripur road is beautiful and beautified with trees and flowers and he will personally visit the truck stand next week to review the issues. On this occasion, the representatives of Truck Owners Association told Mayor Karachi that the current truck stand consists of 100 acres of which 25 percent of the area is encroached upon, which must be removed. He said that the tax imposed on us by the government we are ready to pay and we should be provided with municipal facilities. We are with the measures taken by Mayor Karachi, he added.

On this occasion, the associations congratulated Barrister Murtaza Wahab on being elected as Mayor of Karachi and presented him flowers.