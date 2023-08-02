Lady Gaga shares moving tribute to her ‘true friend’ Tony Bennett

LOS ANGELES - Lady Gaga is grieving the loss of her “real true friend.” On Tuesday, the superstar actress and singer posted a tribute to her friend and collaborator Tony Bennett, who recently died at the age of 96. Gaga hailed the legendary crooner, writing, “I will miss my friend forever. I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together.” “With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony and I had this magical power,” her caption continued. “We transported ourselves to another era, modernized the music together and gave it all new life as a singing duo. But it wasn’t an act. Our relationship was very real.” The pair’s friendship spanned more than a decade. They recorded two albums together, 2014’s “Cheek to Cheek” and 2021’s “Love for Sale,” both of which won Grammy awards. They also performed in the 2021 special, “One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.” She wrote on Instagram that while Bennett taught her about music, “he also showed me how to keep my spirits high and my head screwed on straight.”