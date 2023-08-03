Thursday, August 03, 2023
LCCI greets FBR new chairman

STAFF REPORT
August 02, 2023
Business

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has congratulated the newly appointed Chairman FBR Amjad Zubair Tiwana and invited him to visit LCCI to share his future plans with the business community. In a statement, President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt said that the business community has attached high hopes with FBR new chairman because of his excellent performance. The LCCI office-bearers said that the new chairman would have to utilize his best abilities to facilitate the businessmen who are generating revenues for the government despite all odds. They said that the FBR chairman would have to take special measures to resolve the issues being faced by the business community regarding taxation. They said that the new chairman has big responsibility on his shoulders as in the budget 2023-24 the revenue target has been enhanced.

STAFF REPORT

