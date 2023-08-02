LWCA to look after MWCA till cabinet approval of WCHAA law

MULTAN - Establishment Division Joint Secretary Islam Zaib Tuesday met with Multan division Com­missioner Amir Khatak and discussed with him the proj­ects undertaken for revival of heritage of Multan under Pak-Italian Debt Swap Agreement (PIDSA).

Islam Zaib said that different projects were launched in 2006 under PIDSA in different cities of the country and revival of Multan heritage was also listed among the 41 projects. Multan projects included revival and conservation of Haram Gate, Musafir Khana, Darbar Musa Pak Shaheed and Sarafa Bazaar carrying a cost of Rs251 million.

Islam Zaib said that PIDSA projects completion date was June 2023 and added that La­hore Walled City Authority (LWCA) would look after the af­fairs of Multan Walled City Au­thority (MWCA) till the time the Punjab cabinet accords approv­al to Walled Cities and Heritage Areas Authority. He further ex­plained that all projects would be completed by Project Man­agement Unit (PMU).

Commissioner Amir Khatak said on the occasion that Mul­tan was an historical city and listed among one of world’s old­est living cities. He added that revival of Multan heritage was of paramount importance. He said that special efforts were needed to conserve and protect monuments in Multan includ­ing mausoleums of saints, Qa­sim fort and shrines. He said that special projects would be launched with the help of World Bank to preserve heritage of the historical city.

Multan Deputy Commissioner Omar Jahangir, MDA DG Zahid Ikram, and walled city author­ity officials were present.