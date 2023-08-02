Wednesday, August 02, 2023
Marriyum felicitates Talal on expiry of his five-year disqualification sentence

11:17 AM | August 02, 2023
National

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has felicitated PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry on the expiry of his five-year disqualification sentence.

In a statement today, she paid tributes to Talal Chaudhry for his ideological commitment, loyalty and affection to PML-N Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the party.

The Information Minister said Talal Chaudhry is now qualified after five years, while those who unjustly punished him stood disqualified for life in the eyes of the public and history.

