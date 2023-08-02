Wednesday, August 02, 2023
Minister lauds KPEZDMC for facilitating industries

Our Staff Reporter
August 02, 2023
PESHAWAR   -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Caretaker Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs, Industries, and Commerce, Matiullah Marwat, recently chaired a meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP EZDMC) in Peshawar. The purpose of the meeting was to assess the company’s activities in facilitating industries across the province and discuss plans in this regard.

During the meeting, the CEO of KP-EZDMC provided a comprehensive overview of the company’s operational activities and presented the various initiatives undertaken to support industries in the economic zones throughout the province.

