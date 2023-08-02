More monsoon rains likely in upper parts this week: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Me­teorological Department (PMD) has forecast more monsoon rains in upper parts of the coun­try during this week. The mon­soon currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country. A wester­ly wave was also likely to enter these areas on August 3. Un­der the influence of these sys­tems, rain/wind-thundershow­er with isolated heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhano­ti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Is­lamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Baha­uddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwa­la, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, La­hore, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Manseh­ra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Har­ipur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swa­bi and Nowshera from August 02 (evening/night) to August 07 with occasional gaps. Rain/wind-thundershower is expect­ed in Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Ko­hat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Kasur, Mian­wali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisal­abad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar from August 04 (eve­ning/night) August 07 with oc­casional gaps. About the im­pacts of rain, heavy rains may increase the water flow in local Nullahs and streams of Kash­mir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Rawal­pindi/Islamabad from August 04-07. Heavy rains may cause ur­ban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Pesha­war, Gujranwala, Lahore, from August 04-07 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable ar­eas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell. The farmers have been advised to manage their activi­ties keeping in view the weath­er forecast. Tourists and travel­ers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell. Wind-thunderstorm may dam­age loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc. The gen­eral public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/lightning/heavy rains. All con­cerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measure during the forecast period.