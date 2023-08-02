Pak men’s football team unlikely to play friendlies   

KARACHI -The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC) is considering not playing international friendlies during the FIFA Window in September this year. According to sources, the PFF NC will prioritise the U23 squad during the September 4-12 FIFA Window since majority of the players in the Pakistan senior team are U23. It must be noted that the Pakistan team will participate in the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers from September 6-12, where they are placed in group D with Japan, Bahrain, and Palestine.