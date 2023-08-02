Pakistani Ambassador lauds Pakistan Street Child Football team performance   

ISLAMABAD- Pakistani Ambassador to Norway Saadia Altaf Qazi has lauded the performance of Pakistan Street Child Football team in the ongoing World Youth Football Cup ‘Norway Cup’. The Ambassador meet the players of the Pakistan Street Child Football team and appreciated their performance in the extravaganza. The team management also accompanied the players in the meeting. On the occasion, the management of Pakistan team thanked the Ambassador for her all-out support. She was also awarded an honorary shield and Pakistani flag on behalf of the Pakistan team. It may be mentioned that Pakistan Street Child Football team has been the runner-up in the Street Child Football World Cup held in Qatar and has secured the second position in Norway Cup 2015 and third position in Norway Cup 2016.