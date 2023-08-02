Wednesday, August 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
August 02, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“Our past may explain why we’re suffering, but we must not use it as an excuse to stay in bondage.”
–Joyce Meyer

The Cahokia Mounds represent an ancient Native American city located near present-day Collinsville, Illinois. Flourishing between the 9th and 14th centuries CE, Cahokia was the largest urban center of the Mississippian culture. The site contains over 120 earthen mounds, including Monks Mound, the largest prehistoric earthen structure in North America. Cahokia served as a major political, cultural, and economic hub, supporting a population of 10,000 to 20,000 people. It featured plazas, ceremonial complexes, residential areas, and evidence of extensive trade networks. Today, Cahokia Mounds holds immense historical and archaeological significance, shedding light on the complex social structures and achievements of ancient indigenous civilisations in North America.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1690866746.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023