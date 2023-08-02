“Our past may explain why we’re suffering, but we must not use it as an excuse to stay in bondage.”

–Joyce Meyer

The Cahokia Mounds represent an ancient Native American city located near present-day Collinsville, Illinois. Flourishing between the 9th and 14th centuries CE, Cahokia was the largest urban center of the Mississippian culture. The site contains over 120 earthen mounds, including Monks Mound, the largest prehistoric earthen structure in North America. Cahokia served as a major political, cultural, and economic hub, supporting a population of 10,000 to 20,000 people. It featured plazas, ceremonial complexes, residential areas, and evidence of extensive trade networks. Today, Cahokia Mounds holds immense historical and archaeological significance, shedding light on the complex social structures and achievements of ancient indigenous civilisations in North America.