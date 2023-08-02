PDWP approves seven schemes

LAHORE - Pro­vincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved seven development schemes of the various sectors with an estimat­ed cost of Rs 22011.593 million. These schemes were approved in the 8th PDWP meeting of cur­rent financial year 2023-24 pre­sided over by P&D Board Secre­tary Sohail Anwar. The approved development schemes include: Development of a Controlled Ac­cess Corridor Facility from Niazi Interchange to Babu Sabu Inter­change, Lahore at the cost of Rs 10842.253 million. Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project (PRSWSSP) in Tehsil Alipur Lot-2 at the cost of Rs 2280.402 million. Punjab Ru­ral Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project (PRSWSSP) in Tehsil Kahror Pakka at the cost of Rs 1454.447 million. Punjab Ru­ral Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project (PRSWSSP) Pilot Phase: Cluster North Tehsil Kallar Kahar Lot-2 at the cost of Rs 3518.178 million. Punjab Ru­ral Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project (PRSWSSP) Pilot Phase: Cluster North Tehsil Noorpur Thal Lot-3 at the cost of Rs 1323.092 million. Punjab Ru­ral Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project (PRSWSSP) Pilot Phase: Cluster Central-II Pakpattan. Meanwhile, Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram on Tuesday said that specific measures were be­ing taken to ensure the health of mother and child in the province. He expressed these views while addressing as a special guest in the seminar organized in con­nection with the World Breast­feeding Week at the University of Child Health Sciences here. The minister said that a national lev­el awareness campaign should be conducted regarding breastfeed­ing. “We will convince the Cabi­net to legislate on breastfeeding,” he added. He advised that moth­ers should start breastfeeding to their newborn shorty after birth until the age of six month. Moth­er’s milk was essential for the good development of the child, he added. Dr. Javed Akram said that daycare centers should be established in every institution for the convenience of women. In this regard, a comprehensive meeting was held with UNICEF yesterday, he informed.