Performance of special price magistrates reviewed

SIALKOT - Additional Deputy Com­missioner (ADC) General Syed Asad Raza Kazmi di­rected price control mag­istrates to increase inspec­tions to keep prices of food items at fixed rates. He stated this while review­ing monthly performance of special price magistrates here on Tuesday. Assistant Commissioners Ghulam Sarwar, Qamar Manj, Sub Registrar Urban Asma Khalil, Sub Registrar Rural Taimoor Iqbal and oth­ers were also present. He said 39 price magistrates conducted 27,066 inspec­tions while 626 shopkeep­ers were fined during the current month. He said 16 cases were registered for violating the Price Act and 71 people were arrested while 25 shops and ware­houses were sealed.