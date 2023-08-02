PM, Naval Chief discuss Pakistan Navy’s professional affairs

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Ni­azi on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif and discussed the professional mat­ters pertaining to the Pakistan Navy.

The Chief of Naval Staff informed the prime minister about the strategy of the local produc­tion of weapons and warships for the Pakistan Navy. He also apprised of the ongoing steps to make Pakistan self-sufficient in terms of defence and acquisition of modern technology under the strategy. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, calling them the pride of the nation, paid tribute to Lt Gen Sarfaraz Ali and five officers of the Pakistan Army who were mar­tyred in a helicopter crash in Lasbela a year ago.

On a microblogging site, the prime minister wrote that one year had lapsed since the day Lt Gen Sarfaraz Ali and five officers and men were martyred while performing their duty. He said the entire nation, including he himself, paid homage to the great sons of the soil who lost their lives in the Lasbela helicopter crash. “History is a witness that whether it is a fight against an enemy who sees the country with a narrow eye, elimination of the scourge of terrorism or the natural calami­ties, they never hesitated to sacrifice their blood whenever the nation called its soldiers in the need of the hour.” He said Lieutenant General Sar­faraz and the officers, who were martyred along with him, were the pride of nation. “The nation will never forget their sacrifice,” he remarked.