Wednesday, August 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM Shehbaz all set to hold farewell luncheons

PM Shehbaz all set to hold farewell luncheons
Web Desk
9:00 PM | August 02, 2023
National

 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday decided to hold the farewell luncheons as the incumbent government was about to leave.

The premier will first give luncheon to the service chiefs. Sources divulged that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Sahir (CJCSC) Shamshad Mirza were invited to the luncheon.

PM Shehbaz will express his gratitude to the service chiefs and appreciate their performance.

Earlier, the prime minister had contacted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari to discuss the caretaker setup.

The heavyweights of the ruling coalition expressed their determination to appoint a caretaker prime minister in accordance with the law and the constitution. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1690954531.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023