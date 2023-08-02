PM Shehbaz all set to hold farewell luncheons

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday decided to hold the farewell luncheons as the incumbent government was about to leave.

The premier will first give luncheon to the service chiefs. Sources divulged that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Sahir (CJCSC) Shamshad Mirza were invited to the luncheon.

PM Shehbaz will express his gratitude to the service chiefs and appreciate their performance.

Earlier, the prime minister had contacted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari to discuss the caretaker setup.

The heavyweights of the ruling coalition expressed their determination to appoint a caretaker prime minister in accordance with the law and the constitution.