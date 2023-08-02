Wednesday, August 02, 2023
PM Shehbaz, Turkish Vice President to jointly launch 4th MILGEM Class Corvette - PNS Tariq today

Web Desk
9:34 AM | August 02, 2023
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz will jointly launch the fourth MILGEM Class Corvette – PNS Tariq, at Karachi Shipyard today.

Initiated in 2018, the MILGEM project envisages the construction of four Corvettes for Pakistan Navy including two in Pakistan and two in Turkiye.

The Prime Minister, earlier, attended the launching ceremony of the third Naval Corvette, PNS Khyber, in Istanbul, in November last year.

The first two Corvettes, PNS Babur and PNS Badar were launched in Istanbul and Karachi, in August 2021 and May 2022 respectively.

The MILGEM project represents an enduring symbol of Pakistan-Turkiye collaboration in the maritime domain.

It is a tangible step towards self-reliance and indigenization and would fulfill the critical security needs of Pakistan Navy.

