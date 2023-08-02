Police nab two for flying kites

SIALKOT - Police arrested two accused for flying kites during a crackdown in the district on Tuesday. According to police, Kotwali police ar­rested Haider and Imran who were flying kites despite the ban and seized 19 kites and two strings from their possession. The police sent the accused behind bars after registering cases.

14 GANGSTERS HELD

Sialkot police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested fourteen outlaws of four inter-district gangs and recovered cash, motor­cycles and other valuables from their possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, Headmirala and Rangpura police conducted raids and arrested 14 gangsters of Cheeno, Saqlain, Yasiru and Saghir gangs— identified as that Abdul Rehman aka Cheeno, Ejaz Ahmed, Babar Hus­sain, Muhammad Naeem Shehzada aka Muna, Aftab Ahmed, Saghir Yaqoob, Haroon, Muham­mad Rameez, Muhammad Hashim, Saqlain Shah, Zaheer Ahmed, Ghulam Ilyas, Arsalan aka Yasiru, Ansar Iqbal and Raees Ahmed. The police recov­ered Rs1.73 million in cash, 34 motorcycles, a rickshaw, 16 mobile phones, a generator, electric motors, 14 pistols and several bullets from the outlaws. The police have sent the accused be­hind bars after registering cases against them. DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the raiding police teams.