Policeman shot dead in Multan

MULTAN - A constable was shot dead by an unidentified motorcyclist near the kidney centre in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to a police spokes­person, Muhammad Arshad was moving toward Bahawal­pur Bypass around 3am when the criminal fired his back and killed him on the spot. The de­ceased was appointed at Shah Shamsh police station. Soon after receiving the information, police officers including SP City Hassan Raza, SP Operations Muhammad Imran, SP Cantt Ali Raza, DSP Mumtazabad Qalb Sajjad, and SHO Shah Shamsh police station reached the spot. SP City Hassan Raza told me­dia that the entire area was cordoned off to locate the ac­cused. He said multiple teams were constituted to arrest the accused involved in the murder.

According to him, Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar took strict no­tice of the killing by seeking a re­port from CPO Multan about the murder.

88 POWER PILFERERS NABBED IN A DAY IN SOUTH PUNJAB

Multan Electric Power Com­pany (MEPCO) caught 88 power pilferers during separate opera­tions launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Tuesday.

MEPCO teams accompany­ing task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahi­wal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffar­garh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 146,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs2.9 million fine was imposed while cases were got registered against three power pilferers over In­volvement in body of metres, direct supply, installing loop in metres, slowing down metres, metre dead stop and metre screen wash.