President phones KP Governor, condoles loss of lives in Bajaur blast

PESHAWAR - In the wake of the devastating Bajaur blast, President Dr Arif Alvi made a heartfelt phone call to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali to convey his deepest condolences and sorrow for the loss of innocent lives.

During the conversation, the President expressed his sympathies to the bereaved families and extended his condolences to the heirs of the martyrs who lost their lives in the tragic incident. A handout issued by the Governor House Peshawar mentioned that President Alvi assured the victims’ families that he stands with them in this difficult hour of grief and sorrow.

Additionally, the President offered prayers for the eternal peace of the departed souls and the swift recovery of those injured in the blast. The Governor, in turn, thanked President Alvi for his kind words and support for the victims of the Bajaur blast. The incident has left a profound impact on the nation, and the President’s expression of sympathy provides comfort to the affected families during this trying time.