PTI expels 22 dissidents including Buzdar, Khusro

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday terminated basic party membership of its 22 defectors from South Punjab including former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

Former federal minister Makh­doom Khusro Bakhtiar is another prom­inent politician, among others, from the southern part of Punjab who has been ex­pelled from the party.

Most of these politicians and ex-law­makers had defected to the party follow­ing May 9 incidents of violence on civil and military installations. PTI Secretary Gen­eral Omar Ayub Khan issued termination notices of the dissidents, which would be effective immediately.

The other PTI members from South Pun­jab whose membership was terminated in­cluded Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Syed Nadeem Zaman Shah, Ehtisham ul Haq Laleka, Prince Bahawal Khan Abbasi, Sabeen Gul, Mian Shafi Muhammad, Syed Muhammad Asghar Shah, Mian Tariq Ab­dullah, Muhammad Akhtar Malik and Mu­hammad Afzal.

The PTI also expelled Ehsan ul Haq, Javed Akhtar Ansari, Saleem Akhtar Labar, Mu­hammad Zaheer ud Din Khan Alizai, Farooq Azam Malik, Salman Khan Gadoka, Akram Kanu, Mohiyuddin Solangi, Makhdoom Afqar ul Hassan and Raja Muhammad Saleem.

“Now, you are served with this notice of termination of your basic membership from PTI,” reads the notification issued to each former member. “You are directed to refrain from using party name, designation and/or membership in any manner what­soever, failing which the party reserves to take action against you which may also lead to legal action,” it adds.