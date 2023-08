PTI kicks out Raja Riaz, Noor Alam and 11 other leaders

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wedensday expelled Raja Riaz, Noor Alam Khan and 11 other leaders for violating the party policy.

The PTI also expelled Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Nuzhat Pathan, Wajiha Qamar, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Nawab Sher, and Makhdoom Zada Syed Basit Ahmad Sultan, Afzal Khan Dhandla, Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Wattoo and Aamir Talal Gopang and Ahmad Hussain Deharr.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub had also issued a show cause notice to former KP MPA Malik Shaukat Ali.

On Tuesday, the PTI expelled 22 leaders from South Punjab for violating the party policy.

A notification was issued under the signature of PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub. The PTI terminated the membership of former Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Khusro Bakhtiar, Javed Akhtar Ansari, Farooq Azam Malik and Muhammad Akhtar Malik.

Syed Nadeem Shah, Ehtishamul Haq, Bahawal Khan Abbasi, Sabeen Gul, Mian Shafi Muhammad, Syed Muhammad Asghar Shah, Mian Tariq Abdullah, Muhammad Afzal, Ehsanul Haq, Saleem Akhtar, Muhammad Zaheeruddin Khan Alizai and Salman Khan were also expelled from the PTI.