Punjab prisoners to get legal aid to prove their innocence: CM

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday visited Camp Jail and spent well over two hours there. During his visit, he personally engaged with the prisoners, attentively listening to their concerns and meticulously assessing the provided amenities.
In a groundbreaking announcement, Chief Minister revealed the formation of a special committee dedicated to examining claims of innocence from prisoners. Each prisoner will be individually assessed, and based on the committee’s recommendations, legal action will be taken to release those proven innocent, ensuring that no innocent person remains unjustly detained.
Expressing his discontent over the lack of Air Cooler Facility, Chief Minister Naqvi promptly ordered the installation of air coolers in all the barracks within three days, while also directing the immediate installment of new fans. He further instructed the Deputy Commissioner to conduct an inspection after three days to verify the implementation and submit a report.
During his visit, some prisoners raised concerns about alleged mistreatment by the staff. Responding promptly, Chief Minister directed the Additional Chief Secretary Interior to investigate these complaints thoroughly. Showing his concern for the well-being of inmates, Chief Minister personally inspected the prison kitchen, tasted the food and checked its quality. He also visited the PCO and observed the conversation of the prisoners with their relatives. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his displeasure for not allowing prisoners to talk to their loved ones as per the scheduled time and directed the staff to let the prisoners to talk to their loved ones twice a week. Seeing 11, 11 prisoners in the small barracks, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his displeasure and said that it is not right to keep the prisoners in this way in the heat and confinement. He ordered to keep the prisoners according to the capacity of the barracks.
He also visited the prison hospital to review the medical facilities and ensure proper treatment and access to necessary medicines for the patients. He demanded regular medical check-ups for the imprisoned children. Additionally, Chief Minister Naqvi emphasized the importance of mental health, directing regular check-ups for prisoners suffering from mental illnesses. The visit was attended by Inspector General of Jails, Deputy Commissioner, and Jail Superintendent.