Wednesday, August 02, 2023
Rain in city brings pleasant weather

August 02, 2023
LAHORE  -  The rain with gusty winds hit various localities in the provincial capital on Tuesday, bringing weather pleasant. The rain started afternoon and remained continue for an hour as Airport received 48mm, Tajpura 37 mm and Upper Mall 29 mm. Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunder­shower is expected at isolated places in Potohar region and Northeast Punjab during the next 24 hours, said a daily weather report issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department. Meanwhile, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabeel Javed on Tuesday chaired a meeting to assess re­habilitation measures for flood victims in Sambal Lodia and Thatta of Bhowana Tehsil. 

Held here at Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Office, the meeting was at­tended by PDMA Director General Imran Qureshi, Director Nazia Jabeen, Secretary Irrigation Wasif Khurshid, Commissioner Faisalabad and DC Chin­iot. DC Chiniot briefed the meeting about ongoing rehabilitation works and the flood situation. The SMBR emphasized the importance of ensuring safety measures at locations flowing into the Chen­ab River due to river erosion. Immediate funds were pledged for the rehabilitation works, with DC Chiniot given a directive to complete the task on an emergency basis and provide dignified accommo­dation to the victims as soon as possible.

Delegation of under training officers and faculty members visit Safe City

