Wednesday, August 02, 2023
Rupee sheds 90 paisas against dollar

August 02, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Tuesday witnessed a devaluation of 90 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 287.54 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 286.64. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market stood at Rs 288 and Rs 291 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 38 paisas to close at Rs 315.77 against the last day’s closing of Rs 316.15, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 2.01, whereas a decrease of Re 0.21 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 368.22 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 368.43. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 25 and 22 paisas to close at Rs 78.28 and Rs 76.63 respectively.

