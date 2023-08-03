Thursday, August 03, 2023
Rupee sheds Rs1.84 against dollar

Rupee sheds Rs1.84 against dollar
APP
August 02, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Wednesday weakened by Rs1.84 against the US dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 289.38 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 287.54. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market stood at Rs 289 and Rs 292 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs 2.71 to close at Rs 317.71 against the last day’s closing of Rs 315.77, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen gained 02 paisas to close at Rs 2.03, whereas an increase of Rs 1.84 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 370.06 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 368.22. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 50 and 49 paisas to close at Rs 78.78 and Rs 77.12 respectively.

