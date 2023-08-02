Scaling New Heights: Naila Kiani sets sights on world’s 14 tallest summits

ISLAMABAD-Female climber Naila Kiani, who has become a trendsetter for Pakistani women in mountaineering, wants to encourage females towards the sport, saying nothing is impossible if you have the ‘sheer will’ to achieve your dreams.

Speaking at press briefing held here on Tuesday, Naila Kiani, who is being fully supporting by BARD Foundation in making her dreams come true, was also the first Pakistani woman to ascend Broad Peak, complete the climb of all five 8,000-meter peaks in Pakistan, and scale eight 8,000-meter peaks worldwide. She also shared her plans to complete all of the World’s 14 highest peaks soon. The lady mountaineer, who had summited eight peaks in two years, said still people were not that much aware of mountaineering. “We need to be aware of mountaineering as we have got a lot of talent in the country. We also need support from the private sector.”

Naila, who hails from Rawalpindi, said when a woman from Pindi who has no family background in mountaineering can summit the highest peaks, then other women can also do that. “We need to put our focus on mountaineering if we want to succeed and improve in the sector. As compared to Nepal, we need to improve the mountaineering sector to benefit from it,” she said.

She also lauded the Alpine Club of Pakistan for their support and was all-out praise for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for approving the conferment of the national civil award (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) for her, in recognition of her achievements. Naila had summitedthe legendary Everest, the difficult K2, the commanding Lhotse, the perilous Annapurna, the elusive G1 and the G2, and the majestic Nanga Parbat.