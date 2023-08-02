Wednesday, August 02, 2023
Sindh Govt constitutes committee to resolve KPC’s journalists problems

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 02, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Sindh Government on Tuesday constituted a 10-member committee under the chairmanship of Secretary Sindh Information Department to resolve the problems of journalists who are members of the Karachi Press Club.
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has also endorsed the committee while notification has also been issued by the Chief Secretary Sindh.
Member Land Utilization Sindh Board of Revenue, Representative of Sindh Senior Member Sindh Board of Revenue, Representative of Sindh Local Government Department, Director General Malir Development Authority, Director General Lyari Development Authority, Deputy Commissioner District Malir Karachi. Deputy Commissioner District Kemari Karachi, President Karachi Press Club and General Secretary Karachi Press Club Committee are among the members. The Committee shall address and resolve the issue of the member of Karachi Press Club including encroachments on KPC allotted land, allocation of additional land for 700 plots, and development of roads, electricity, water, and gas facilities.

OUR STAFF REPORT

