Six die, 10 injured as van collides bus in Balochistan

QUETTA - At least six people killed while ten others sus­tained injuries after a collision between a pas­senger van and a bus near Loralai district of Balochistan on Tuesday. According to the de­tails, the incident took place near Barkhan Ra­dashim Buzdar petrol pump. Soon after the incident, emergency re­sponse teams and po­lice rushed to the scene to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured and shifted the deceased to a near­by hospital. The victims have been identified as Shahzad, Muhammad Kashif, Mujeeb, Tabish, Ismatullah, and Muham­mad Akram. Meanwhile, the police have initiated an investigation into the cause of the collision.