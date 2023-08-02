Wednesday, August 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Six die, 10 injured as van collides bus in Balochistan

Agencies
August 02, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   At least six people killed while ten others sus­tained injuries after a collision between a pas­senger van and a bus near Loralai district of Balochistan on Tuesday. According to the de­tails, the incident took place near Barkhan Ra­dashim Buzdar petrol pump. Soon after the incident, emergency re­sponse teams and po­lice rushed to the scene to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured and shifted the deceased to a near­by hospital. The victims have been identified as Shahzad, Muhammad Kashif, Mujeeb, Tabish, Ismatullah, and Muham­mad Akram. Meanwhile, the police have initiated an investigation into the cause of the collision.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1690866746.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023