Six die, 10 injured as van collides bus in Balochistan

QUETTA - At least six people killed while ten others sustained injuries after a collision between a passenger van and a bus near Loralai district of Balochistan on Tuesday. According to the details, the incident took place near Barkhan Radashim Buzdar petrol pump. Soon after the incident, emergency response teams and police rushed to the scene to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured and shifted the deceased to a nearby hospital. The victims have been identified as Shahzad, Muhammad Kashif, Mujeeb, Tabish, Ismatullah, and Muhammad Akram. Meanwhile, the police have initiated an investigation into the cause of the collision.