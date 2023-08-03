Sustainable Solutions

Pakistan’s recent achievement of shrinking the trade deficit by 41% to $1.6 billion in July may appear promising, but the measures employed to achieve this reduction have raised concerns. The decline in imports, which played a significant role in this achievement, was a result of severe restrictions on imports. While this approach may have provided temporary relief, it is not a sustainable solution for the nation’s long-term economic health.

To address the trade deficit issue, Pakistan must look beyond short-term measures and focus on long-term strategies that foster export-oriented growth. The government should introduce fiscal incentives to encourage industries to export their products. By providing tax breaks, grants, or subsidies to export-oriented businesses, the country can boost its competitive advantage in the global market. This will not only increase the volume of exports but also create a conducive environment for local industries to thrive. For example, India’s “Export Promotion Capital Goods Scheme” has successfully encouraged businesses to invest in state-of-the-art machinery and technology to enhance their export capabilities.

In addition to export-oriented growth, Pakistan needs to focus on increasing domestic production capacity. By developing local industries and reducing reliance on imports for essential goods, the country can enhance its resilience to external economic fluctuations. To achieve this, the government must invest in infrastructure, research and development, and skill development programmes. By nurturing a robust manufacturing sector, Pakistan can meet its domestic demands while also increasing its export potential.

Addressing the issue of rising production costs is essential. With new hikes in oil prices and electricity prices, the cost of production is likely to escalate further. To counter this, the government should explore renewable energy sources and invest in energy-efficient technologies. By adopting sustainable practices, industries can reduce production costs, improve their competitiveness, and contribute to the country’s overall economic and environmental well-being.

Export-oriented growth through business-to-business deals and fiscal incentives, coupled with efforts to enhance domestic production capacity and reduce production costs, will pave the way for a thriving economy. The government’s collaboration with the commerce ministry is crucial to formulating effective policies and steering Pakistan towards a path of economic prosperity.