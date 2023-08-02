Third B-5 Training, Coaching Course on Aug 26   

LAHORE - The third B-5 training and coaching course, being organized under the auspices of the Sindh Softball Association (SSA) in collaboration with the National Softball Academy (NSA), will be held in Karachi on August 26. The qualified coaches from Softball Asia will provide training to the players, coaches, and sports teachers of schools, colleges, and universities regarding the new amendments in rules and regulations of B-5 by the World Baseball Softball Confederation. A special session will also be conducted on sports injuries awareness during the course.