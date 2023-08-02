Wednesday, August 02, 2023
Three brick kilns sealed over SOPs violations

August 02, 2023
SARGODHA  -  Teams of the Environment Protection Department on Tuesday sealed three brick kilns over violation of the gov­ernment instructions regard­ing smog during a crackdown launched across the district Mianwali.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mianwali Sajjad Ahmad Khan, Assistant Director Environ­ment Protection Muhammad Yasir Khan and Senior Inspec­tor Muhammad Imran along­with anti-smog squad conduct­ed raids at various localities of the district and found that owners of three kilns failed to adopt the zigzag technology at their kilns.

The teams sealed Majid Khan brick-kiln Sargodha Mor, Malik brick-kiln and Sultan brick kiln for causing smog and regis­tered cases against their own­ers.

3 SHOPS SEALED OVER ENCROACHMENT

Anti-encroachment team of Municipal Corporation sealed three shops during an ongoing operation here in the city, here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesper­son, Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, the anti-encroachment team headed by MC Regulation Zoya Masood Baloch visited various markets including Ameen Ba­zaar, Muslim Bazaar, Sharbat Chowk, Kuchery Bazaar and Liaqat Market and sealed three shops over encroachment.

MC Chief Officer Tariq Proya said that action would be con­tinued against encroachments in the city and hefty fines would also be imposed.

12 ARRESTED, WEAPONS RECOVERED

Sargodha police, in a crack­down on weapon holders and drug pushers, arrested 12 criminals across the district on Tuesday. The police said teams of different police sta­tions raided various localities and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain. The police recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalash­nikovs, four rounds, 490 bul­lets and cash.

FOUR SHOPKEEPERS HELD FOR PROFITEERING

The district administration got arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering in the city on Tuesday. According to official sources, the magistrates in­spected various points, includ­ing Sillanwali Road, Chak 49 NB, Tariqabad and Iqbal Col­ony, and got arrested Naveed, Safdar, Kamran and Akhtar over profiteering. The magis­trates also imposed fines on

