Three brick kilns sealed over SOPs violations

SARGODHA - Teams of the Environment Protection Department on Tuesday sealed three brick kilns over violation of the government instructions regarding smog during a crackdown launched across the district Mianwali.
In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mianwali Sajjad Ahmad Khan, Assistant Director Environment Protection Muhammad Yasir Khan and Senior Inspector Muhammad Imran alongwith anti-smog squad conducted raids at various localities of the district and found that owners of three kilns failed to adopt the zigzag technology at their kilns.
The teams sealed Majid Khan brick-kiln Sargodha Mor, Malik brick-kiln and Sultan brick kiln for causing smog and registered cases against their owners.
3 SHOPS SEALED OVER ENCROACHMENT
Anti-encroachment team of Municipal Corporation sealed three shops during an ongoing operation here in the city, here on Tuesday.
According to a spokesperson, Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, the anti-encroachment team headed by MC Regulation Zoya Masood Baloch visited various markets including Ameen Bazaar, Muslim Bazaar, Sharbat Chowk, Kuchery Bazaar and Liaqat Market and sealed three shops over encroachment.
MC Chief Officer Tariq Proya said that action would be continued against encroachments in the city and hefty fines would also be imposed.
12 ARRESTED, WEAPONS RECOVERED
Sargodha police, in a crackdown on weapon holders and drug pushers, arrested 12 criminals across the district on Tuesday. The police said teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain. The police recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, four rounds, 490 bullets and cash.
FOUR SHOPKEEPERS HELD FOR PROFITEERING
The district administration got arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering in the city on Tuesday. According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points, including Sillanwali Road, Chak 49 NB, Tariqabad and Iqbal Colony, and got arrested Naveed, Safdar, Kamran and Akhtar over profiteering. The magistrates also imposed fines on