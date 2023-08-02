Wednesday, August 02, 2023
Three drug dealers held, over 3kg drug recovered

August 02, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   The Tank police made a significant breakthrough on Tuesday, arresting three drug dealers and recovering a substantial amount of illegal substances in the limits of the Shaheed Mureed Akbar (SMA) police station.

Led by District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmad, the police launched an indiscriminate crackdown on the rampant drug trade to root out this menace from society.

Following the DPO’s directive, a dedicated team from SMA police, headed by DSP Headquarters Abdul Rashid and SMA SHO Abdul Alee Khan, conducted a search-and-strike operation in the forests of the Ali-Khel area.

The operation yielded impressive results, as the police seized 1220 grams of opium from Rizwan, son of Syed Ghulam and a resident of Garah Koru Khan.

